Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP

A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.

In a statement, the foreign affairs department said that as part of the online monitoring for foreign state-sponsored disinformation employed during the June federal byelections — known as the "Rapid Response Mechanism" (RRM) — the targeting was detected on Chinese instant messaging platform WeChat.

“Between May 4 and 13, 2023, a coordinated network of WeChat’s news accounts featured, shared and amplified a large volume of false or misleading narratives about Mr. Chong. Most of the activity was targeted at spreading false narratives about his identity, including commentary and claims about his background, political stances and family’s heritage," the government said.

According to Global Affairs Canada, nothing observed represented a threat to the safety of Chong or his family, however the network displayed "several indicators of foreign information manipulation and interference." These included: co-ordinated content and timing; highly suspicious and abnormal shifts in the volume and scope of engagement; and the concealment of state involvement.

"These accounts published or interacted with content at similar times and dates, increasing the likelihood WeChat users would see the false narratives by creating an increased volume of content on this topic," the government said. While the content posted was in violation of the messaging service's code of conduct, there was no evidence that the platform applied content moderation.

This is not the first time Chong has been the target of foreign interference; it was revealed this spring that Chong and his family were the subjects of an "intimidation campaign" allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat, in retaliation for his condemnation of Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Now, while the government won't say concretely that China was behind this latest targeting effort, it has indicated that China's role "is highly probable."

The network included state-media outlets and accounts that are "likely linked" to Chinese state entities, as well as anonymous accounts that hadn't previously published any news stories on Canadian politics.

"Unequivocal proof that China ordered and directed the operation is not possible to determine due to the covert nature of how social media networks are leveraged in this type of information campaign," said Global Affairs Canada in a statement.

The government was unable to put a precise number on how many Canadian users viewed or engaged with the content on WeChat, but is estimating between two and five million users viewed the content globally.

Chong received a briefing on the operation on Wednesday, after work was undertaken within the government through June and July to "review and assess the information."

While Chong was not a candidate in any of the four federal byelections that took place on June 19, the government noted that this targeting coincided with Canada designating the Chinese diplomat implicated in the initial Chong intimidation, Zhao Wei, "persona non grata" on May 9, and China's retaliatory expulsion of Canada's consul in Shanghai Jennifer Lynn Lalonde.

In a statement provided to CTV News, Chong said this was "another serious example of the communist government in Beijing attempting to interfere in our democracy by targeting elected officials."

"While I appreciate that in this instance the government did not wait for two years and a media story before informing myself and the public, clearly more must be done to combat foreign interference from Beijing," Chong said.

He said this also proves the need for the federal Liberals to take further action, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of failing to follow through on measures such as a foreign agent registry and enhanced intelligence and law enforcement powers, to bolster Canada's resilience to foreign actors seeking to meddle in our democracy.

The monitoring system that detected Chong was being targeted was created by the federal Liberal government in 2018, as part of a G7-wide effort to combat foreign threats to democracy.

"It monitors the digital information environment for foreign state-sponsored disinformation. This includes acting as an early warning system for the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force during general election cycles," reads the Global Affairs Canada webpage dedicated to the RRM.

Because of heightened concerns around foreign interference dominating the headlines and debate in the House of Commons during the time of the June byelections, the government implemented additional threat monitoring by SITE. A report on its work and experiences during the campaign period is expected to be made public after a classified version is shared with top security-cleared officials.

This latest example of a member of Parliament being targeted by what Canada presumes to be another country is reviving months-long calls for the federal government to launch an independent public inquiry into foreign interference.

"We need it now," Chong said.

Global Affairs Canada said it plans to raise its "serious concerns over the activity observed" with China's diplomats, will continue to monitor for further disinformation efforts, "and respond when necessary."

"We will also convey that it is completely unacceptable to directly or indirectly support information operations that target parliamentarians, their families or any Canadians," the department said.

While targeting Chong during an election period he wasn't running in may seem "ham-fisted" or unsophisticated, as former national security analyst Stephanie Carvin put it, she said it's important that Canada is able to stay on top of state actors who may be trying out new tactics to be deployed in future election periods.

"What's really unique about this report is not necessarily the content. I mean, I think it's now well known amongst most Canadians that countries like China are regularly trying to interfere in our politics, in person, and of course online. But what we don't often see is, you know, countries being called out in this way," Carvin said in an interview with CTV National News.

"And while, you know, China's not specifically named… The fact is they're saying it's highly probable, they name the way it was done, when it was done, and who it was targeting. This is the kind of transparency that we actually need, in order to counter foreign interference in Canada."