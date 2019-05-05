Top Canadian officials are pushing the U.S. to take action to help calm the ongoing dispute with China, CTV News has learned.

Sources confirm that Canada wants the U.S. to speak directly with China on Ottawa's behalf. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton are reportedly among the officials pushing the U.S. to step in.

Democratic relations with China deteriorated following the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou last December. Two Canadian citizens have since been detained, and two more have been put on death row.

"Canadian lives are at stake," a government official told CTV News.

More recently, China blocked some Canadian exports of pork and canola products.

Sources declined to say how Canadian efforts are being met by the U.S. The Trump administration is in the midst of negotiations to end the lengthy trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Meng is due back in court later this week as her extradition hearing continues.