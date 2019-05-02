China suspends export permits from two Canadian pork plants, says Ottawa
In this March 3, 2011, file photo, boneless pork loins sit waiting to be packaged at a grocery store in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 12:55PM EDT
TORONTO -- The federal government says it has been notified that China has suspended the export permits of two Canadian pork exporters.
A spokeswoman for Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says a formal notice of the suspension was received Wednesday after Customs China posted the information on its website.
Kate Hawkins says it believes the cause of the action is administrative.
Canadian pork producer Olymel LP says its plant in Red Deer, Alta., is one of two affected by the suspension. The other pork producer has yet to be identified.
Spokesman Richard Vigneault says the Quebec-based company is assessing the situation, but so far there is no impact on production at the plant.
The suspension comes as relations between the two countries have become tense following last December's arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. China has since arrested two Canadians and halted canola imports from two Canadian companies.
