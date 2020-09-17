OTTAWA -- Marci Ien, co-host of CTV's The Social, plans to run to be the Liberal candidate in the riding of Toronto Centre — which, until recently, was the seat held by former finance minister Bill Morneau.

Ien made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

"I've always strived to provide a voice to people who need it most — and now more than ever, we need all Canadians' voices and aspirations to be reflected in the hard work of building a better future," Ien wrote on Twitter.

"That's why I'm running to be your Liberal candidate in Toronto Centre."

Ien said she has taken leave from Bell Media to pursue this goal, adding that as a broadcast journalist, she hopes to "connect in a new way" with the public.

Should Ien secure the nomination, she'll represent the Liberals in the byelection — though she can likely expect a landslide win, as the seat has been Liberal since 1993.

Morneau, who previously held the seat, resigned as both finance minister and as the MP for Toronto Centre on Aug. 17, amid the ongoing WE Charity scandal — though he would not directly attribute the decision to the WE controversy.

The government's decision to give WE Charity a now-cancelled contract to deliver a grant program for students came under fire after the charity's ties to the families of Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were revealed.

WE Charity paid in part for two trips that members of Morneau's family took in 2017 — one of which Morneau himself took part in. Morneau apologized for the "error" and in late July repaid the $41,000 the charity had initially covered related to the trips. The former finance minister's daughter Clare has also spoken at WE events, and his daughter Grace is currently employed by WE Charity.

Following Morneau's resignation, the seat became vacant. That meant the clock began ticking for a byelection call, which must be made within roughly six months.

With five months remaining in that timeline, it could be some time before the winner of the byelection finds themselves sitting in the House of Commons.