TORONTO -- Former Finance Minister Bill Morneau violated a section of the Canada Elections Act in the lead up to the last federal election when he promoted several prospective Liberal candidates in his role as minister, according to the commissioner of elections.

In a press release Thursday, the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with and enforcement of the Canada Elections Act said Morneau participated in a series of "department-supported events" in his official capacity as finance minister during the pre-election period for the 2019 election.

"In addition to community and business leaders,there were prospective Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) candidates in attendance at the events, which were held in the electoral districts of Oakville and Dufferin—Caledon," the release said. "Mr. Morneau promoted these prospective candidates, which caused the expenses related to those events to benefit the LPC."

This is a breaking news update. More to come…