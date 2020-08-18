OTTAWA -- Longtime Conservative MP Diane Finley says she's not running in the next election.

Finley says she's had a "heck of a ride" but it's time to move forward.

She's represented the Ontario riding of Haldimand-Norfolk since 2004, and in a Facebook post called that job the honour of her life.

Under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, she served in multiple cabinet posts and in Opposition was the go-between for MPs and the national party.

She joins other MPs who have decided not to be on the ballot in the next election, most notably Bill Morneau, who resigned as finance minister Monday.

Liberal MP Michael Levitt recently announced he's leaving his Toronto-area seat, while Conservative MP Bruce Stanton said in June he won't seek another term in his Ontario riding.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.