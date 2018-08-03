OTTAWA--The continuing debate over irregular border crossings could hurt the Liberal government, a new poll suggests.

The Angus Reid Institute survey found 67 per cent of respondents say the situation is a crisis, while 33 per cent said the situation is being overblown by politicians and the media. Respondents are highly aware of the issue, with 70 per cent saying they're either "discussing it with family and friends" or "having the odd conversation" about it.

But nearly half of those polled over-estimated the number of people who have crossed the Canadian border outside an official point of entry recently. Forty-eight per cent estimated more than 50,000 people have crossed irregularly since 2017, with 15 per cent estimating the number at more than 100,000, when government statistics show it's closer to 31,000.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted the survey online from July 25 to 30, 2018, among a members of its Angus Reid Forum. The organization says it chose a representative randomized sample of 1,500 Canadian adults. Margin of error can't be calculated for online surveys, but a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, Angus Reid Institute says.

The poll also found 48 per cent of respondents most trust Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer to handle the issue, including 30 per cent of those who say they voted Liberal in the last federal election, and 24 per cent of those who say they voted NDP.

The poll was released the same morning the federal government announced $11 million to help Toronto deal with the influx of asylum seekers in the city. It's part of a $50 million pledge, announced June 1, to assist the provinces and towns bearing the majority of the costs of the increase.

A news release about the funding noted it was required "after the Province of Ontario chose to withdraw from its jurisdictional responsibility around housing."

The federal government says it's working with city officials throughout Ontario to plan for a triage system to "manage flows and ensure that asylum seekers are able to be housed in municipalities that have the capacity to do so." It says it's seeking longer-term solutions.

The number of irregular border crossers dropped in June for the second month in a row and was the lowest in the last year, the federal government says.