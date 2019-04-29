Bolster no-fly list appeal process, academics and rights advocates urge senators
Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 3:44PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Academics and civil liberties advocates are telling senators the Liberal government's sweeping national-security bill doesn't go far enough to protect the rights of people ensnared by Canada's no-fly list.
The bill takes aim at the recurring problem of mistaken no-fly list name matches involving youngsters.
Several witnesses are urging a Senate committee to bolster the no-fly appeal process by assigning a special legal advocate, one allowed to see secret evidence, to assist people barred from getting on planes.
The bill would also limit -- but not eliminate -- powers that allow the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to actively disrupt terror plots.
It opens the door to new paths for security services in data-crunching and cyberwarfare, and enhances accountability and review through creation of a super-watchdog.
The legislation would also tighten provisions on information-sharing among federal agencies, redefine terrorist propaganda and narrow a general prohibition against promoting terrorism offences to the crime of counselling someone to commit a terrorist offence.