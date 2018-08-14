

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials from Public Safety Canada are meeting Wednesday with families whose children have been caught up at airports because their names match adults on the no-fly list.

Federal officials will meet with members of the No-Fly List Kids group in Toronto, for a pre-consultation on the coming changes the federal government has promised.

The private stakeholder meeting is set for 10 a.m., and according to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale's office, officials will provide stakeholders an interim update on their passenger protection program.

In the 2018-19 federal budget, the Liberals earmarked $81.4 million over five years and $14 million a year each year following, to build a new passenger protection program, including a "centralized screening model," and a redress system for travelers unintentionally flagged for having the same, or a similar name, to someone on the list.

The funding comes after parents of kids who had been stopped advocated for a fix to the current computer system that flags their kids—some as young as toddlers—as people who are flight security risks.

Goodale's office said the session is to discuss the current plans, ahead of a formal regulatory process to build a new centralized computer system.

As part of Bill C-59, the government’s national security legislation, gives authority to change the current computer system. The bill is currently before the Senate, and until Bill C-59 passes, the government isn’t able to move forward on creating the new system.

"We appreciate the frustration of law-abiding travellers who can be stigmatized and delayed as a result of false positives," said Scott Bardsley, a spokesperson for Goodale.

"It will take time to make regulatory and database changes to support a new centralized screening and redress system.‎ We are grateful for the patience and understanding of those affected in the meantime," he said.

As an interim measure, the government continues to run an inquiry office to help travellers who have had issues related to these security lists.