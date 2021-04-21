OTTAWA -- A Bloc Quebecois MP has apologized for taking a photo of a Liberal MP who appeared nude in a non-public view of the virtual House of Commons last week, but says he doesn’t know how it was leaked.

In a statement in the Chamber on Wednesday, Bloc MP Sebastien Lemire, who represents the riding of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Que., admitted he did take a photo of fellow Quebec MP Will Amos, who was changing in his office following a jog and did not realize his camera was on.

However, Lemire told his colleagues in French that he has “no idea” how the image made its way into the media. It remains unclear whether Lemire was the only one to capture the moment. He apologized to Amos, his family, his colleagues and anyone he may have offended. Lemire also apologized to the House for breaking the rules by taking the photo in the first place.

Following the release of the photo—which showed Amos without clothes behind a desk in his office, holding something in his hand at an angle that covered his genitals from view—the government called for the House of Commons Speaker to investigate who took the photo so that the House could decide the proper action to take. The Speaker has said he’ll return to the House with a ruling on the matter.

More coming.