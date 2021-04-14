OTTAWA -- A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons.

William Amos, who has represented the Quebec riding of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked Wednesday,

A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows him standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden, in what appears to be his office.

Bloc Quebecois MP Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip, raised the incident in a point of order after question period, suggesting that parliamentary decorum requires male MPs to wear a jacket and tie -- and a shirt, underwear and trousers.

Amos, who did not speak in during question period on Wednesday and therefore did not show up on the main screen, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Speaker Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her "observations" and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed they saw something.

Only people connected to the platform were able to see the interactions of other members during the question period in virtual mode. Amos, a backbench MP, did not speak on Wednesday.

Goes on to say "Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won’t happen again.”



Awaiting word from Liberal whip's office as to whether he will face ramifications as a result of this. Read more: https://t.co/zN2faqEiBo #cdnpoli — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) April 14, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.