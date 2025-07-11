ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trump escalates trade war with new tariffs on Canada. Latest updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV National News: Trump announces 35 per cent tariff for Canadian imports in letter to Carney

CTV National News: Trump announces 35 per cent tariff for Canadian imports in letter to Carney

‘Here we go again’: Scott Reid reacts to Trump’s August 1 tariff announcement

‘Here we go again’: Scott Reid reacts to Trump’s August 1 tariff announcement

Trump announces 35 per cent tariffs on Canada starting August 1

Trump announces 35 per cent tariffs on Canada starting August 1



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.