ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Somewhere in the middle’: U.S. commerce secretary says Trump announcement expected today

By Charlie Buckley

Published

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks with Bloomberg about tariffs and the war on fentanyl.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.