ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Should Canada explore developing a nuclear weapons program?

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Jean-Francois Belanger, assistant professor at the Royal Danish Defense College, explains why he says Canada should take advantage of its resources that are already enough to develop nuclear weapons.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.