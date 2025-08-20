ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Section 107 needs to go’: What CUPE’s defiance of labour code could mean for future strikes

By Rachel Aiello

Published

What could CUPE’s defiance of Section 107 mean for future strikes in Canada? CTV’s Rachel Aiello has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.