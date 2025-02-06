ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

RCMP personnel at Canada-U.S. border up 35% in last three weeks: commissioner

By Samantha Pope

Published

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme speaks about the increase of RCMP staffing at the Canada-U.S. border amid border security demands from U.S. President Trump.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.