Premiers to talk Arctic policy as Canadians continue diplomatic push in Washington

From left to right, Premier of Nunavut P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of the Northwest Territories R.J. Simpson, Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Premier of Québec François Legault, Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt, Premier of British Columbia David Eby, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Furey, and Premier of Yukon Ranj Pillai, pose for a group photograph before speaking to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis