ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Poilievre says the lack of a federal budget sends a ‘bad signal’ to investors

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says a government plan should include a budget, and says Carney’s government looks like the last 10 years.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.