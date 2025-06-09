ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Poilievre says no consensus needed to approve major projects, like pipelines

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre comments on PM Carney’s plans to meet NATO’s two per cent defence spending target.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.