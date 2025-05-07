ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Ottawa looking for ways to mend tears in Canada’s social fabric, document shows

By The Canadian Press

Published

Signs are piled against the gates of Parliament Hill as people protest on the anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.