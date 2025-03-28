ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Fake news’: Canada’s online news blackout could affect voters in upcoming election: experts

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
What is at stake for Carney and Trump ahead of first phone call

What is at stake for Carney and Trump ahead of first phone call

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.