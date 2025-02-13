ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

NDP tells candidates to prepare for an early election, according to internal memo

By Stephanie Ha

Published

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.