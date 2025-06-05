ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal border security bill poses serious risk to rights, liberties, coalition warns

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's fentanyl czar Kevin Brosseau, right, is seen with Denver, a Canada Border Services Agency narcotics detection dog, during a tour of the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.