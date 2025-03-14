ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Justin Trudeau has resigned as Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney taking over

By Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
WATCH LIVE NOW: A CTV News Special Report as Canada's next PM is sworn in

WATCH LIVE NOW: A CTV News Special Report as Canada's next PM is sworn in

CTV National News: The message behind Carney's cabinet picks

CTV National News: The message behind Carney's cabinet picks

CTV National News: What can Canada expect from Prime Minister Carney?

CTV National News: What can Canada expect from Prime Minister Carney?



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.