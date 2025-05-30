ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Federal government posts $43 billion deficit between April ’24 and March

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is pictured from the West Gate in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.