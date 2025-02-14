ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Conservatives take aim at Carney in new ad as Liberals appear to narrow polling gap

By Stephanie Ha

Updated

Published

Liberal Leadership candidate Mark Carney speaks with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre before a ceremony at the National Holocaust Monument, Monday, Jan 27, 2025 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)


















