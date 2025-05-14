ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney signs order to prioritize middle-class tax cut, after first meeting with new cabinet

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Carney’s new cabinet should prioritize ‘cleaning up Canada’s finances': Mulcair

Carney’s new cabinet should prioritize ‘cleaning up Canada’s finances': Mulcair

EXCLUSIVE: 'We're bringing in a lot of fresh energy, fresh ideas, fresh perspectives': PM Carney

EXCLUSIVE: 'We're bringing in a lot of fresh energy, fresh ideas, fresh perspectives': PM Carney

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney: 'We can be an energy superpower'

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney: 'We can be an energy superpower'

Poilievre slams Carney’s cabinet picks as ‘more of the same’

Poilievre slams Carney’s cabinet picks as ‘more of the same’

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet officially sworn in

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet officially sworn in

Who's in and who's out of PM Mark Carney's new Liberal cabinet

Who's in and who's out of PM Mark Carney's new Liberal cabinet



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.