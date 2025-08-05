ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney says he’ll talk to Trump ‘when it makes sense’ after 35 per cent tariff lands

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney said, when asked about imposing retaliatory tariffs, that he hasn't spoken with U.S. President Trump 'in recent days.'


















