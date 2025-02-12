ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

As premiers meet with U.S. colleagues in D.C., Ford says China is ‘laughing’ at potential Canada-U.S. trade war

By Judy Trinh

Updated

Published

Canada's 13 premiers and territorial leaders are planning to present a unified front to U.S. officials in Washington D.C. Judy Trinh has the details.


















