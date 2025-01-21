ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Student information dating back to 1998 affected by data breach at Ottawa Catholic School Board

By Ted Raymond

Published

The Catholic Education Centre sign at 570 West Hunt Club Road is seen in this Google Street View picture.
Ottawa Catholic School Board head office on West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa. (Google Maps)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.