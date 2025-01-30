ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

OC Transpo marking Black History Month with 3 double-decker murals

By Ted Raymond

An OC Transpo double decker with a Black History Month mural. The mural says , "February is Black History Month. Legacies worth preserving, creating and celebrating," in English and French.
A Black History Month mural will be placed on the sides of three OC Transpo double-deckers through the month of February. (OC Transpo/handout)