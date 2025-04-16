ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

No indication burglarized flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community was hate-motivated: police

By William Eltherington

Published

Bank street floral shop vandalized Police are investigating after a floral shop with long-standing ties to the Jewish community was vandalized. CTV’s Austin Lee reports.


















