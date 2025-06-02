City of Gatineau selling seats from former Robert-Guertin Centre

From left to right: Mr. Steven Moran, Hull-Wright District Councillor, Mr. Norman MacMillan, Ambassador of the Gatineau Olympiques, Mr. François Lescalier, Executive Director of Gîte Ami, Mr. Alain Gagné, General Manager of Vision Multisports Outaouais, Ms. Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau, Mr. Dan Brunet, Director of Operations and Sales of the Gatineau Olympiques, Mr. Christian Riopel, Deputy Director of the Recreation, Sports and Community Development Department of the City of Gatineau, Ms. Bettyna Bélizaire, President of the Recreation, Sports and Community Development Commission, and Alain Sanscartier, President of Vision Multisport Ooutoauais. (City of Gatineau/Supplied)