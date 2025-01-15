ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

ByWard Market sees 19 per cent increase in visitors in 2024, data shows

By Josh Pringle

Published

Amid challenges in the ByWard Market, the owners of Dunn's Famous Deli on Dalhousie Street are putting their building up for sale. CTV's Austin Lee reports.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.