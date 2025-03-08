ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern Ontario

'This was hate speech': Ontario drag performers win defamation case against blogger

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A Calgary man has been ordered to pay $380,000 for hateful comments on his Facebook page in connection with drag events in northern Ont.


















