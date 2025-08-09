ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury mayor wants conditions on new rental housing deal with developer

By Chelsea Papineau and Ian Campbell

Published

Sudbury mayor puts conditions on housing money A proposal to build 83 new residential units in downtown Sudbury could see money from the city if the developer agrees to two conditions.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.