ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudbury Five face deciding Game 5 in BSL Finals after Friday’s loss to Windsor

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Playing null of undefined
A northern Ontario sports update

A northern Ontario sports update

A northern Ontario sports update

A northern Ontario sports update

Sudbury Five player excited for the final

Sudbury Five player excited for the final

Sudbury Five make the SBL final for the first time

Sudbury Five make the SBL final for the first time