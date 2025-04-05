ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Poilievre says he will sue big pharma over opioids while in the Sault

By Dan Bertrand and Mike McDonald

Published

Poilievre wraps up northern Ont. tour in the Sault Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was in the Sault Sunday for his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour’ -- he addressed the opioid crisis.


















