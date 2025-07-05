ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Ontario First Nation slowed down traffic on Trans-Canada Highway over mining laws

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A four-day protest near Highway 17 against Ontario’s Bill 5 and federal Bill C-5, which ease development rules, by Pic Mobert First Nation has ended.


















