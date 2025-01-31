ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

One person dead, two injured after Thunder Bay, Ont., encampment fire

By The Canadian Press

Published

Officials say one person is dead and two people were sent to hospital after a tent caught fire at a Thunder Bay homeless encampment. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue logo is shown in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Thursday December 23, 2021. (David Jackson/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.