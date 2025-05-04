ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Mama bear mode shown in Sudbury video

By Chelsea Papineau

Published

Video shows mama bear and cub in Sudbury A video from the Minnow Lake area of Greater Sudbury appears to show a mama black bear trying to prevent her cub from running into traffic.


















