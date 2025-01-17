ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

How an Ontario town's refusal to declare Pride month led to a years-long legal battle

By The Canadian Press

Published

Douglas Judson, co-chair of Borderland Pride, is shown in this handout photo. Judson said Emo Township council members, who voted against a request to declare June as Pride month and raise the rainbow flag for a week, have discriminated against the LGBTQ+ community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-David Jackson *MANDATORY CREDIT *




















