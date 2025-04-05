ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Energy board approves new power line, station in the Sault

By Dan Bertrand

Published

New power line & station approved in the Sault The Ontario Energy Board has approved a new transmission line & transformer station in the Sault allowing expansion at Algoma Steel.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.