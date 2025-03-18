ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Two years after fatal fire, Montreal tightens rules on short-term rentals like Airbnb

By The Canadian Press

Published

This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg / AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.