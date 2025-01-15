ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Three EMSB teachers from France face deportation after visa denials

By Marisela Amador

Published

Three teachers from France, part of a special recruitment program, are at risk of deportation after their work visas were denied over the winter break.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.