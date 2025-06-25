ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Marie-Philip Poulin wins PWHL’s Billie Jean King MVP award

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The PWHL’s Top Goal Scorer Award is presented to Marie-Philip Poulin during the PWHL awards in Ottawa, Wednesday June 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.