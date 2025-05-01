ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Bombardier buoyant despite trade hurdles, forecasts big demand for business jets

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A Bombardier employee works on an aircraft in Dorval, Quebec on Monday, April 14, 2025. Bombardier Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$44 million, down from US$110 million a year earlier as its revenue rose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.