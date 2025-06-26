ADVERTISEMENT

London

Community in mourning after boy struck by vehicle while getting off school bus dies

By Bryan Bicknell

Young boy struck and killed by vehicle The community is mourning after a young boy who was hit by a driver earlier this week has died. CTV London's Bryan Bicknell reports.


















