Master dog trainer Jesse Sternberg says that when it comes to training your dogs, a calm, measured approach is best to ensure you dog sees you as a “peaceful alpha,” as explained in his new book “Enlightened Dog Training.”

Speaking on CTV’s Your Morning Monday, Sternberg said that a peaceful alpha is “somebody who taps into the basic language that dogs use to communicate with themselves, which is simple body actions which generate feelings.”

Sternberg said that even puppies can tap into their “peaceful stage” if modelled by their owner, mimicking a pack environment and leader.

“Any reaction you give them at that moment [a puppy going on a tear], will feed into their actions,” he said.

Sternberg said dogs try to share what they are feeling through their body language and actions, which is why owners need to be present and placid when dealing with them.

“Body posture matters, because they expect you to be like every other animal in nature,” he said, “They have super emotional intelligence… your emotional baggage becomes theirs emotional baggage.”