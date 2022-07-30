Why you should reach out to old friends

People often underestimate how much friends and old acquaintances appreciate hearing from them. (InsideCreativeHouse/Adobe Stock) People often underestimate how much friends and old acquaintances appreciate hearing from them. (InsideCreativeHouse/Adobe Stock)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social